Ukraine's Ministry of Defence approves supply of Ukrainian UAV Shchedryk

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has codified and authorised the supply of a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) called Shchedryk, which can monitor Russian activity both day and night.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote from Ukraine's Ministry of Defence: "The Shchedryk system consists of a control station and remotely piloted aircraft. The latter are equipped with silent electric motors and have increased resistance to electronic interference."

Details: The Ministry of Defence notes that the UAV is resistant to wind bursts, extreme temperatures, both frost and heat, and the battery is enough for a long continuous operation.

It is also emphasised that the Shchedryk's capabilities allow it to operate from heights that are difficult for most Russian air defence systems to reach.

