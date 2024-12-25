All Sections
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence approves supply of Ukrainian UAV Shchedryk

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 25 December 2024, 13:40
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence approves supply of Ukrainian UAV Shchedryk
Shchedryk UAV. Photo: Ukraineʼs Ministry of Defence

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has codified and authorised the supply of a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) called Shchedryk, which can monitor Russian activity both day and night. 

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine 

Quote from Ukraine's Ministry of Defence: "The Shchedryk system consists of a control station and remotely piloted aircraft. The latter are equipped with silent electric motors and have increased resistance to electronic interference."

Details: The Ministry of Defence notes that the UAV is resistant to wind bursts, extreme temperatures, both frost and heat, and the battery is enough for a long continuous operation.

It is also emphasised that the Shchedryk's capabilities allow it to operate from heights that are difficult for most Russian air defence systems to reach. 

Ministry of Defencedrones
Ministry of Defence
