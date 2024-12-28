All Sections
Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack caused injuries and destruction in Belgorod Oblast

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 28 December 2024, 03:50

Russia's Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has claimed that Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly conducted a drone attack on the Krasnogvardeysky district, reportedly injuring two local residents and damaging infrastructure.

Source: Gladkov on Telegram

Details: Gladkov said one drone allegedly detonated in the village of Palatovo, resulting in two local residents suffering shrapnel wounds. He also reported damage to three residential buildings, including broken windows and damaged facades.

Gladkov further claimed that another drone struck the village of Verkhososna, damaging a power line and leaving residents without electricity.

This information currently can’t be independently confirmed.

