Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Rashad Nabiyev, Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan, said that eyewitness accounts and holes in the fuselage of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan indicate external influence, and the type of weapon used will be determined during the investigation.

Sources: Rashad Nabiyev's statement, cited by Azerbaijani media outlet Report, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nabiyev said that members of the investigative commission were sent to the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan to get acquainted with the details of the accident and the condition of the victims on the spot.

The minister reports that the surviving passengers and flight attendants said they heard the explosion while flying over Grozny.

Quote from Nabiyev: "A flight attendant’s arm was injured. Also, footage from social media and the media clearly shows that one woman suffered injuries to her arm and leg. Holes were found on the wing of the aircraft, and damage to the fuselage and shrapnel marks were found inside the aircraft. The injured Russian citizens also reported hearing three explosions over Grozny. They say that the sounds of the explosions were heard outside, after which something hit the plane."

More details: Rashad Nabiyev says that after the crash, the press reported that the crash was likely caused by a bird strike.

Quote from Nabiyev: "However, the preliminary findings of the experts point to external influence. This is evidenced by the appearance of the wreckage on the ground and eyewitness accounts. The type of weapon used will be established during the investigation."

More details: The minister also added that the analysis of the flight trajectory shows that the plane changed its course to Aktau via Makhachkala.

Quote from Nabiyev: "In addition, the investigation will establish why the pilot decided to make an emergency landing. We also have to consider the issue of the GPS being switched off on board the aircraft."

Background:

On 25 December, an Embraer aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines en route from Baku to Grozny crashed near Aktau (the administrative centre of Kazakhstan's Mangistau Oblast). The crash killed 38 people.

Azerbaijan Airlines said that the crash on 25 December was caused by physical and technical external influence.

Azerbaijan Airlines suspended flights to a number of Russian cities after the crash.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha suggested that Russia was trying to hide the traces of the downing of the Azerbaijani passenger plane in the sea and called for a fair investigation into the crash.

