Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia
Saturday, 28 December 2024, 08:52
Ukrainian defenders destroyed all 16 drones launched by the Russians on the night of 27-28 December.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: In particular, 15 of the 16 UAVs launched were shot down, and one was a decoy drone.
All 15 were shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast.
The fall of drone wreckage damaged the property of a company and an apartment building in Mykolaiv, with no casualties.
