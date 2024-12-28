Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

Ukrainian defenders destroyed all 16 drones launched by the Russians on the night of 27-28 December.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: In particular, 15 of the 16 UAVs launched were shot down, and one was a decoy drone.

All 15 were shot down in Mykolaiv Oblast.

The fall of drone wreckage damaged the property of a company and an apartment building in Mykolaiv, with no casualties.

