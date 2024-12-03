All Sections
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 3 December 2024, 22:54
Protesters in Georgia. Photo: Giorgi Arjevanidze/AFP via Getty Images

Georgian law enforcement began dispersing anti-government protesters outside the Georgian Parliament near midnight on 3 December.

Source: European Pravda; Georgian media

Details: Police started pushing protesters away from the Freedom Square, while deploying water cannons on a side street leading to Rustaveli Avenue. Some reports also indicate the use of tear gas.

Media outlets have published footage of harsh detentions, including the beating of some protesters.

In response, part of the demonstrators set off firecrackers to hold back the police and allow others to retreat to safer areas.

"Tear gas and water cannons used disproportionately. Massive arrests and ill treatment," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Background:

  • On 28 November, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the ruling Georgian Dream party announced that Tbilisi would not pursue negotiations on EU membership "until the end of 2028". His statement followed a European Parliament resolution calling not to recognise the results of the October parliamentary elections.
  • Protests erupted outside the parliament in Tbilisi following the announcement, leading to clashes that have been harshly suppressed. The total number of detainees has exceeded 200. Demonstrations are also taking place in other cities.

