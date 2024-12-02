Fourth night of protests in Georgia ends with crackdown on protesters and new detentions – video

Protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party have persisted for several days across Georgia, sparked by the authorities' announcement that they would pause the process of European integration until 2028. In Tbilisi, demonstrators continued to actively throw pyrotechnics while police used tear gas.

Source: European Pravda, citing Echo of the Caucasus (Ekho Kavkaza), a Radio Liberty project, and Georgian news outlet NewsGeorgia

Details: The fourth night of protests in Tbilisi ended with a crackdown on protesters on Rustaveli Avenue and new detentions.

Riots continue in Tbilisi, Georgia, late into Sunday night as protests erupt against the pro-Russian Dream party's victory in the parliamentary elections. People demand change and stand up for their future! ✊🔥 #TbilisiProtests #GeorgiaElections #StandUpForDemocracy #Protests… pic.twitter.com/VBXsfCRdko — Solix Trading (@Solix_Trade) December 2, 2024

At around 05:00 local time on Rustaveli Avenue, special forces reportedly continued to deploy tear gas against protesters, who responded by setting off firecrackers. At least two people were then detained.

According to Echo of the Caucasus, police began detaining protesters in the metro early in the morning. More arrests were reported in Tbilisi's Vake district.

NewsGeorgia reported that by 07:00, police and special forces had cleared Rustaveli Avenue. The remaining protesters gathered near a metro station, where violent detentions resumed, with some protesters reportedly beaten during the process.

Previously:

One of the leaders of the opposition coalition For Change, Zurab Girchi Japaridze, was reportedly detained overnight during the protest in Tbilisi.

In recent days, large-scale anti-government protests have been taking place in Georgia following the authorities' announcement that they would suspend negotiations on EU accession for the next four years.

Georgian security forces have taken violent measures against the protesters, which has drawn condemnation from the West.

