A survey by the Ronald Reagan Institute (RRI) shows that the majority of US citizens believe that their country should remain an active player in world politics and continue to help Ukraine.

Source: Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, citing a survey by the RRI, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Markarova highlighted that, ahead of the RRI's annual forum, a survey by the Institute revealed that the majority of Americans believe the US should remain an active player in global politics and continue to support Ukraine.

She mentioned that on Thursday, 5 December, Fox News published the results of the survey conducted by RRI, which aimed to assess US citizens' views on various issues related to US defence, foreign policy and national security.

The survey results show that 75% of American respondents see Ukraine as an ally and 18% as an enemy. At the same time, 80% of respondents consider Russia an adversary and 14% an ally.

Among those polled, 55% continue to support US military assistance, while 35% oppose it.

According to the survey, half of the respondents support Ukraine launching missiles deep into Russian territory, while 34% oppose it. The ambassador noted that this indicates widespread support for Ukraine and a lower level of concern about escalation.

The poll also shows that 76% of respondents view Iran as an enemy and 15% as an ally.

They were also asked about NATO, and 60% expressed support for preserving the North Atlantic Alliance.

Background:

Last week, it became known that the current US President, Joe Biden, requested Congress to allocate another US$24 billion for military assistance to Ukraine and to replenish the stockpile of US weapons that had been transferred to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is currently using the remaining funds approved by Congress to provide military aid to Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured NATO and Kyiv of Washington's readiness to fully utilise the funding for Ukraine authorised by Congress.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson recently announced that he would not put to a vote the Biden administration's request for an additional US$24 billion in aid to Ukraine.

