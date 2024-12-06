Senior Biden administration official vows hundreds of thousands of shells and thousands of missiles for Ukraine by mid-January – The Guardian

The White House has developed a strategy to strengthen Ukraine's military position, which provides for "an avalanche" of military assistance for Kyiv and the introduction of new large-scale sanctions against Russia.

Source: US National Security Council spokesperson at a briefing shared with The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, held a meeting with Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on Thursday, which lasted for over an hour.

As noted, during the meeting, Sullivan promised to provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of additional artillery shells, thousands of missiles and hundreds of armoured vehicles by mid-January.

The US also committed to assisting Ukraine with its manpower challenge by arranging the training of new troops at facilities outside Ukrainian territory.

In addition, the US will introduce a series of new sanctions against Russia in the coming weeks.

The Guardian notes that all these efforts aim to hinder Russia's ability to sustain military operations and strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table, which could lay the groundwork for a future settlement.

Background:

Last week, it became known that the current US President, Joe Biden, requested Congress to allocate another US$24 billion for military assistance to Ukraine and to replenish the stockpile of US weapons that had been transferred to Kyiv.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is currently using the remaining funds approved by Congress to provide military aid to Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured NATO and Kyiv of Washington's readiness to fully utilise the funding for Ukraine authorised by Congress.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson recently announced that he would not put to a vote the Biden administration's request for an additional US$24 billion in aid to Ukraine.

