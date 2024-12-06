76 percent of interviewed Americans afraid of possible Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine – survey
Friday, 6 December 2024, 11:38
A survey has shown a growing concern among US citizens about the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons.
Source: the survey conducted by the Ronald Reagan Institute, as reported by European Pravda
Details: According to the survey, 76% of respondents fear that Russia could use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.
Another 70% are concerned that Russia could launch a nuclear attack on the United States.
The authors of the survey note that this represents a 10 percentage point increase compared to 2021.
Background:
- US intelligence reportedly believes that Washington's decision to allow Ukraine to launch US-supplied weapons deep into Russia has not increased the risk of a nuclear attack by Russia.
- On 19 November, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin signed an updated nuclear doctrine, which expanded the conditions for the use of Russian nuclear weapons.
- Putin also threatened Western countries with strikes after they allowed Ukraine to use its missiles to hit Russian territory.
