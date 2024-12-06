76 percent of interviewed Americans afraid of possible Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine – survey

A survey has shown a growing concern among US citizens about the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons.

Source: the survey conducted by the Ronald Reagan Institute, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the survey, 76% of respondents fear that Russia could use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Another 70% are concerned that Russia could launch a nuclear attack on the United States.

The authors of the survey note that this represents a 10 percentage point increase compared to 2021.

Background:

US intelligence reportedly believes that Washington's decision to allow Ukraine to launch US-supplied weapons deep into Russia has not increased the risk of a nuclear attack by Russia.

On 19 November, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin signed an updated nuclear doctrine, which expanded the conditions for the use of Russian nuclear weapons.

Putin also threatened Western countries with strikes after they allowed Ukraine to use its missiles to hit Russian territory.

