All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

76 percent of interviewed Americans afraid of possible Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine – survey

Iryna Kutielieva, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 6 December 2024, 11:38
76 percent of interviewed Americans afraid of possible Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine – survey
Stock photo: Getty Images

A survey has shown a growing concern among US citizens about the risk of Russia using nuclear weapons.

Source: the survey conducted by the Ronald Reagan Institute, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the survey, 76% of respondents fear that Russia could use nuclear weapons in the war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Another 70% are concerned that Russia could launch a nuclear attack on the United States.

The authors of the survey note that this represents a 10 percentage point increase compared to 2021.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • US intelligence reportedly believes that Washington's decision to allow Ukraine to launch US-supplied weapons deep into Russia has not increased the risk of a nuclear attack by Russia.
  • On 19 November, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin signed an updated nuclear doctrine, which expanded the conditions for the use of Russian nuclear weapons.
  • Putin also threatened Western countries with strikes after they allowed Ukraine to use its missiles to hit Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

nuclear weaponssociologyUSAwar
Advertisement:

Russia negotiating with Syria's new government to retain two military bases – Bloomberg, photo

NATO secretary general says losses of parties in Russian war against Ukraine exceed 1 million people

Trump said in November that he strongly opposes US missile strikes deep into Russia

Russian Defence Ministry software designer involved in developing new drones was killed in Ukrainian intelligence operation – UP sources

European Court of Human Rights upholds Ukraine's right to penalise use of pro-war St George's ribbon

Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation

All News
nuclear weapons
Russian Patriarch Kirill on nuclear weapons: Christians not afraid of end of world
US intelligence says Russian nuclear strike unlikely after Ukraine given long-range strike permission – Reuters
Response to Kremlin's nuclear blackmail should be strong support for Ukraine – Ukraine's Representative to UN
RECENT NEWS
20:13
Russians shift to flanking attacks on Pokrovsk after frontal assaults fail – Ukraine's National Guard
19:43
Six European foreign ministers pledge increased aid: Ukraine must win
19:16
There's a small problem in discussions on peace deal for Ukraine – NATO secretary general
19:04
Russian spies target Ukrainian defence using cybercriminal tools, Microsoft report says
19:00
Russians bombard Nikopol district all day, injuring one woman – photo
18:30
Estonia's Foreign Ministry to allocate additional €200,000 to help Ukraine
18:28
Russia negotiating with Syria's new government to retain two military bases – Bloomberg, photo
18:25
NATO secretary general says losses of parties in Russian war against Ukraine exceed 1 million people
18:10
Hungarian foreign minister calls his Russian counterpart to complain about Ukraine
18:05
Russia has built 15 times fewer civilian aircraft than promised to Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: