US partners led by ambassador Brink discuss infrastructure protection with Ukraine's power distribution company – photo

US partners led by Bridget Brink and Ukrenergo representatives. Photo: Ukrenergo on Facebook

Representatives of Ukrenergo national energy distribution company and their American partners, led by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, have discussed the protection of key equipment in Ukraine's power transmission system.

Source: Ukrenergo on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Ukrenergo, the meeting with US partners and Brink addressed the following issues:

how to protect key equipment in the power transmission system;

what kind of international support Ukraine needs in this regard.

Oleh Pavlenko, Investment Director of NPC Ukrenergo, explained that work on building protection for energy infrastructure is ongoing. However, it is impossible to protect everything from Russian missiles and drones either physically or economically, so supporting the company's ability to recover quickly remains a crucial topic.

Ukrenergo representatives and US partners. Photo: Ukrenergo on Facebook

Pavlenko stated that the company's concept focuses on protecting key equipment that is critical, scarce and expensive.

"If other elements are damaged as a result of an attack, we conduct repairs and restoration. To this end, we have accumulated the necessary reserve of various equipment by winter with the support of international partners," he said.

Pavlenko also expressed gratitude to the US Embassy in Ukraine and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Ukraine for their assistance and support.

Background:

At the end of November, it was reported that the German Federal Ministry of Economy would provide another €65 million to recover Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

On 27 November, amid damage to a critical infrastructure facility in Ternopil Oblast, the US sent aid to Ternopil to ensure the supply of heating and water to households and important facilities.

On 4 December, it was reported that Denmark would provide €6 million to recover Ukraine's energy infrastructure damaged by Russian occupation forces.

