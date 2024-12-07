All Sections
Syrian rebels claim control of Daraa, demolish Assad monument – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 December 2024, 13:10
Syrian rebels claim control of Daraa, demolish Assad monument – video
Screenshot

Syrian rebels have claimed control over the southern city of Daraa and have demolished a monument to former Syrian President Hafez al-Assad, the father of Bashar al-Assad.

Source: Reuters; Radio Liberty

Details: A video verified by Reuters shows rebels celebrating in Daraa's main square and tearing down a monument to Hafez al-Assad.  

At the same time, Syrian military officials claim they are carrying out airstrikes on Hama and Homs while reinforcing their positions in those areas. They also report redeploying troops around Daraa and Suwayda, denying that the rebels have captured these regions.  

AFP, citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), reports that 90% of Daraa province, including the city of Daraa, is now under rebel control.

Iran, backing Russia, claims Ukraine supplies weapons to Syrian rebels
EU condemns Russian airstrikes on Syria and calls for de-escalation
Cooperation between between Russia and Iran destabilises security in Europe and Middle East – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
