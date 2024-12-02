All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

EU condemns Russian airstrikes on Syria and calls for de-escalation

Oleh PavliukMonday, 2 December 2024, 23:25
EU condemns Russian airstrikes on Syria and calls for de-escalation
Stock photo: Getty Images

In light of the present escalation in Syria's civil conflict, the European Court urged the parties to pursue a political settlement while criticising Russia's involvement.

Source: Anouar El Anouni, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in a statement on 2 December, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The EU said it was "monitoring closely the latest developments in Syria."

Advertisement:

Quote: "We urge all sides to de-escalate and to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as unhindered humanitarian access in line with international humanitarian law," the statement reads.

The EU spokesman also condemned Russia's air strikes on densely populated areas and its persistent support for the Assad regime's repressive practices.

"The latest escalation shows once again the need for a Syrian-owned political solution to the conflict in line with UNSCR 2254," said El Anouni.

Advertisement:

Fighting in Syria, which has been plagued by civil war since 2011, has flared up with extraordinary vigour for the first time in several years.

Background: 

  • On Sunday, 1 December, the Syrian government lost control of Aleppo, the country's second-largest city. The rebel assault on Aleppo is widely regarded as the most intense since 2016, when their fighters were driven out of the city's eastern districts.
  • Earlier, the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France issued a joint statement in reaction to the deterioration of the situation in Syria, urging de-escalation.

Support UP or become our patron!

Near EastSyriaEU
Advertisement:

updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Trump says US aid to Ukraine will "probably" be reduced

Macron convinced Trump to meet Zelenskyy – media

Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin

Ukrainian air defences shoot down 28 out of 74 UAVs launched by Russia overnight, rest disappeared from radar

Syrian rebels have captured Damascus: Assad regime has fallen – video

All News
Near East
Russia supplied Yemeni Houthis with satellite data for strikes on merchant ships – WSJ
Growing ties between Iran and Russia will destabilise situation in world – US State Department
Macron against "double standards" regarding war in Ukraine and Middle East
RECENT NEWS
20:57
Plane that may have taken Assad to Moscow departed from Latakia – media
20:04
updatedAssad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
19:53
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash
19:30
After Syria, world must realise that Russia can be defeated – Polish PM
18:27
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
17:56
Trump says US aid to Ukraine will "probably" be reduced
17:32
1 person killed and 6 injured in Russian UAV attack on Kherson Oblast
16:58
Syria's example shows that Russia can be kicked out – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
16:55
updatedUkraine ready to resume relations with Syria – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:13
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: