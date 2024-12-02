EU condemns Russian airstrikes on Syria and calls for de-escalation

In light of the present escalation in Syria's civil conflict, the European Court urged the parties to pursue a political settlement while criticising Russia's involvement.

Source: Anouar El Anouni, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, in a statement on 2 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU said it was "monitoring closely the latest developments in Syria."

Advertisement:

Quote: "We urge all sides to de-escalate and to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as unhindered humanitarian access in line with international humanitarian law," the statement reads.

The EU spokesman also condemned Russia's air strikes on densely populated areas and its persistent support for the Assad regime's repressive practices.

"The latest escalation shows once again the need for a Syrian-owned political solution to the conflict in line with UNSCR 2254," said El Anouni.

Advertisement:

Fighting in Syria, which has been plagued by civil war since 2011, has flared up with extraordinary vigour for the first time in several years.

Background:

On Sunday, 1 December, the Syrian government lost control of Aleppo, the country's second-largest city. The rebel assault on Aleppo is widely regarded as the most intense since 2016, when their fighters were driven out of the city's eastern districts.

Earlier, the governments of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France issued a joint statement in reaction to the deterioration of the situation in Syria, urging de-escalation.

Support UP or become our patron!