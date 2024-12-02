All Sections
Cooperation between between Russia and Iran destabilises security in Europe and Middle East – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 2 December 2024, 20:42
Cooperation between between Russia and Iran destabilises security in Europe and Middle East – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
Aleppo, Syria, as of 30 November 2024. Photo: Getty Images

Commenting on the conflict in Syria, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Russia and Iran's "deepened" cooperation destabilises the security situation in Europe and the Middle East.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "The Syrian state is entering a new perilous phase of the war, which may have unforeseeable ramifications for regional peace and security. More than thirteen years of war in Syria have caused enormous sorrow and suffering for the people of the country. More than 500,000 Syrians have died, and millions of Syrians have become refugees or internally displaced persons."

Advertisement:

Diplomats emphasised that Bashar al-Assad's regime has primary responsibility for the crisis, having long used repression against Syrians and opening the country's territory to outsider action. Syria became the base for the efforts of Russia, Iran, and its allies, particularly the Hezbollah organisation.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that in 2016, the Assad dictatorship recognised Russia's illegitimate annexation of Crimea, and that since 2022, it has contributed to Russian aggression against Ukraine, including by deploying mercenaries to fight the Ukrainian security and defence forces.

"Today, scarcely a night passes without Ukrainians being threatened by Iranian Shahed UAV air raids, which Russia utilises to make life unbearable for civilians. The increased military-technical collaboration between Russia and Iran destabilises the security situation in both Europe and the Middle East.

Advertisement:

Moscow and Tehran are primarily responsible for Syria's deteriorating security situation. The heinous crimes committed by the regimes of Assad, Putin, and the Iranian ayatollahs against Syrians have threatened Syria's survival as a single independent state," the statement reads. 

Ukraine insists on following UN Security Council Resolutions 2254 and 2118 as the basis for settling the conflict. It also emphasises the significance of restoring Syria's peace, unity, and stability through an inclusive national discourse.

Background: 

  • Syrian authorities announced a "temporary withdrawal of troops" from the city of Aleppo in the northwest on 30 November to prepare a counteroffensive against the rebels.
  • Reuters sources reported that the Syrian forces received orders for a "safe withdrawal" from key areas of Aleppo captured by the rebels.
  • The sources added that Russia had promised Damascus additional military support to hinder the rebels, with new equipment expected to arrive within 72 hours.
  • On 1 December, Russian and Syrian aircraft intensified bombing in the rebel-held northwest of Syria.

Foreign Affairs MinistrySyriaRussiaIran
