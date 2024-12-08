All Sections
Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 December 2024, 10:08
Trump on war in Ukraine: The World is waiting, negotiations should begin
US President-elect Donald Trump has said that Ukraine and Russia need to hold an immediate ceasefire and start negotiations.

Source: Trump on truthsocial

Quote from Trump: "Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer.

There was no reason for Russia to be there in the first place. They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever.

Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success.

Likewise, Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians.

There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse. I know Vladimir well [it is unclear whether Trump is referring to Putin or Zelenskyy – ed.]. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!"

