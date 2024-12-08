All Sections
EU's chief diplomat associates fall of Assad's regime with Russia and Iran's weakness

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 8 December 2024, 15:42
Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has reacted to the toppling of Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime, saying it represented Russia and Iran's weaknesses.

Source: Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas described the fall of the Assad tyranny as "positive and long-awaited development." "It also shows the weakness of Assad's backers, Russia and Iran," she remarked.

Kallas emphasised that the EU's top goal was regional security. To this purpose, she said, it would collaborate with all constructive partners, both in Syria and throughout the region.

"I am in close contact with Ministers from the region. The process of rebuilding Syria will be long and complicated and all parties must be ready to engage constructively," Kallas emphasised. 

Background: 

  • On the morning of 8 December, the Syrian rebels announced that they had captured the Syrian capital, Damascus. They said state institutions would remain under the supervision of the former prime minister until the formal transfer of power was complete.
  • On Sunday afternoon, the Russian Foreign Ministry, which is associated with the Syrian dictatorship, published a statement claiming that Assad had left his position and fled the country.
  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasised that Syria should not fall into the hands of other radicals following Assad's departure.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron stated that "the barbaric state has fallen," and that France will stay dedicated to the security of everyone in the Middle East.

