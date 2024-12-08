Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes reports of Assad plane crash

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has described reports that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been killed in a plane crash as disinformation.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) on Telegram

Quote: "Bashar al-Assad’s escape from Damascus was accompanied by reports that the Syrian dictator’s Il-76T aircraft had disappeared from monitoring radars, allegedly due to a shootdown or a crash.

Advertisement:

The information available indicates that this disinformation was used by the aggressor state, Russia, as cover for its operation to rescue the Syrian leader and a limited circle of his close associates.

The loss of the plane’s radar signal was likely linked to the actions of the crew, who were following instructions from the Russians and conducted the flight under their guidance."

Details: DIU noted that the remnants of Russia’s contingent in Syria are "hurriedly packing up and departing by sea and air".

Advertisement:

It was also reported that, following General Sergei Kisel’s exit, the newly appointed Russian military group commander in Syria, General Alexander Chaiko, has left the country after just a week in post.

"The Russians have deployed additional ships, including vessels from the aggressor state’s Baltic fleet, to evacuate the remaining weapons, equipment and personnel," DIU added.

Background:

On the morning of 8 December, Syrian insurgents declared the liberation of Damascus. Assad fled the country.

Reuters reported that there was a "very high probability" that Assad may have been killed in a plane crash on 8 December.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed that following negotiations with the rebels, Bashar al-Assad had decided to step down from the presidency and leave the country, ordering a peaceful transfer of power.

Support UP or become our patron!