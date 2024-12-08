Biden says US hit ISIS targets in Syria

US President Joe Biden has announced that the United States has carried out airstrikes in Syria to prevent the Islamic State from regaining power following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Source: The New York Times; AP, based on Biden's Sunday evening address; US Central Command

Details: Speaking from the White House, Biden described Assad's downfall as a "fundamental act of justice" and expressed hope that, after decades of repressive rule, the Syrian people could build a freer society. However, he cautioned that this was also a "moment of risk and uncertainty" and his administration would work to prevent terrorists from regaining strength.

Quote: "We’re cleareyed about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to reestablish its capability... We will not let that happen.

Just today, US forces conducted a dozen precision strikes, airstrikes, within Syria targeting ISIS camps and ISIS operatives."

Details: AP reported that Biden stated that the United States is unsure of Assad's whereabouts but is monitoring reports that he is seeking refuge in Moscow.

Biden highlighted US and allied efforts that have weakened Syria's supporters – Russia, Iran and Hezbollah. He remarked that "for the first time," they can no longer protect Assad's regime.

"Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East," Biden said.

He also emphasised that the US would "remain vigilant" regarding Syrian rebel groups.

Quote: "Make no mistake, some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim record of terrorism and human rights abuses.

But as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words, but their actions."

Updated: Later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that on 8 December, its forces conducted dozens of airstrikes on Islamic State targets in central Syria.

Quote from CENTCOM: "The operation struck over 75 targets using multiple U.S. Air Force assets, including B-52s, F-15s, and A-10s.

Battle damage assessments are underway, and there are no indications of civilian casualties.

CENTCOM, together with allies and partners in the region, will continue to carry out operations to degrade ISIS operational capabilities even during this dynamic period in Syria."

Background:

On the morning of 8 December, Syrian insurgents declared the liberation of Damascus. Assad fled the country.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the regime change in Syria "good news", while French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the fall of a "barbaric state." UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated the downfall of Assad's "barbaric regime".

In the evening, Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported that ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family are in Moscow and Russia has granted them asylum.

