All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Biden says US hit ISIS targets in Syria

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 December 2024, 21:29
Biden says US hit ISIS targets in Syria
Joe Biden. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has announced that the United States has carried out airstrikes in Syria to prevent the Islamic State from regaining power following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime.

Source: The New York Times; AP, based on Biden's Sunday evening address; US Central Command

Details: Speaking from the White House, Biden described Assad's downfall as a "fundamental act of justice" and expressed hope that, after decades of repressive rule, the Syrian people could build a freer society. However, he cautioned that this was also a "moment of risk and uncertainty" and his administration would work to prevent terrorists from regaining strength.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We’re cleareyed about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to reestablish its capability... We will not let that happen.

Just today, US forces conducted a dozen precision strikes, airstrikes, within Syria targeting ISIS camps and ISIS operatives."

Details: AP reported that Biden stated that the United States is unsure of Assad's whereabouts but is monitoring reports that he is seeking refuge in Moscow.

Advertisement:

Biden highlighted US and allied efforts that have weakened Syria's supporters – Russia, Iran and Hezbollah. He remarked that "for the first time," they can no longer protect Assad's regime.

"Our approach has shifted the balance of power in the Middle East," Biden said.

He also emphasised that the US would "remain vigilant" regarding Syrian rebel groups.

Quote: "Make no mistake, some of the rebel groups that took down Assad have their own grim record of terrorism and human rights abuses. 

But as they take on greater responsibility, we will assess not just their words, but their actions." 

Updated: Later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that on 8 December, its forces conducted dozens of airstrikes on Islamic State targets in central Syria.

Quote from CENTCOM: "The operation struck over 75 targets using multiple U.S. Air Force assets, including B-52s, F-15s, and A-10s. 

Battle damage assessments are underway, and there are no indications of civilian casualties.

CENTCOM, together with allies and partners in the region, will continue to carry out operations to degrade ISIS operational capabilities even during this dynamic period in Syria."

Background:

  • On the morning of 8 December, Syrian insurgents declared the liberation of Damascus. Assad fled the country.
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the regime change in Syria "good news", while French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the fall of a "barbaric state." UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer celebrated the downfall of Assad's "barbaric regime".
  • In the evening, Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported that ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family are in Moscow and Russia has granted them asylum.

Support UP or become our patron!

USASyria
Advertisement:

Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast

The Hague court confirms ruling: Russia must compensate Ukraine's Naftogaz for assets seized in Crimea

Five out of nine nuclear power units reduce power output after Russian missile attack

Ukrainian Air Force on latest large-scale Russian attack: 161 Russian targets destroyed, F-16s performed effectively

Power outages increased because of Russian large-scale attack on energy facilities

US provides Ukraine with new US$500 million assistance package

All News
USA
US Embassy in Ukraine warns of increased threat of Russian missile and drone attacks
Trump says US aid to Ukraine will "probably" be reduced
US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars
RECENT NEWS
16:29
Canada to fund rural entrepreneurship development project in Ukraine
16:28
Ban on importing Russian goods to Ukraine extended for one year
16:27
Over US$26 million to be allocated for purchase of drones – Ukrainian PM
16:26
Ukrainian defence forces take measures to prevent encirclement near Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast
16:25
Germany transfers 9 films of cultural value to Ukraine – photo
16:19
Ukrainian Air Force shows footage of downing Russian cruise missile – video
15:49
New Lithuanian government plans to visit Ukraine next week
15:34
EXPLAINERUkraine must adopt a tougher stance toward Georgia's ruling party – European Pravda editorial
15:02
Estonian intelligence reports successes of Ukrainian troops on Kupiansk front
14:50
Around US$552.3 million for weapons procurement: Ukraine's Border Guard Service outlines fund usage and supplies experience
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: