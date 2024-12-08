All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Assad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 December 2024, 20:04
Assad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media
Bashar al-Assad and Vladimir Putin in Moscow, 2021. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti have reported that ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family are in Moscow and Russia has granted them asylum.

Source: TASS and RIA Novosti, citing a Kremlin source

Quote: "Assad has arrived in Moscow together with members of his family. Guided by humanitarian considerations, Russia has granted them asylum."

Advertisement:

Update: A similar report citing a source in the Kremlin was later disseminated by RIA Novosti.

Details: The Kremlin source also informed TASS that Syrian opposition leaders have guaranteed the safety of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria. At the same time, there are reports that the flag has been removed from the Syrian embassy in Russia, as has the sign bearing the name of the diplomatic mission.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On the morning of 8 December, Syrian insurgents declared the liberation of Damascus. Assad fled the country.
  • Reuters reported that there was a "very high probability" that Assad may have been killed in a plane crash on 8 December.
  • Meanwhile, Russia claimed that following negotiations with the rebels, Bashar al-Assad had decided to step down from the presidency and leave the country, ordering a peaceful transfer of power.
  • Defence Intelligence of Ukraine described reports that the ousted Syrian president was killed in a plane crash as disinformation.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaSyria
Advertisement:

European Court of Human Rights upholds Ukraine's right to penalise use of pro-war St George's ribbon

Ukrainian authorities outline realistic timelines for election preparation

Scholz says he's open to further talks with Putin

At least 13 journalists killed in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion – Reporters Without Borders

US defence budget for 2025 includes no extension of lend-lease for Ukraine – Ukrainian Ambassador to US

US House of Representatives approves 2025 defence budget – media

All News
Russia
Russia withdraws ships and weapons from Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
EU's chief diplomat associates fall of Assad's regime with Russia and Iran's weakness
Kremlin wants Zelenskyy to lift ban on contacts with Russia
RECENT NEWS
13:30
EXPLAINERHow a lesbian living with a migrant "fixes" the image of Germany's far right
13:21
Macron arrives in Warsaw – video
13:20
Ukraine's foreign minister heads to Germany to talk to European counterparts about support for Ukraine
13:07
German Economic Cooperation Minister arrives in Kyiv and brings winter aid package – video
13:05
New EU chief diplomat says all Russian assets frozen in EU should be used to aid Ukraine
12:23
Russian occupiers sentence Mariupol resident to 11 years of prison for allegedly spying for Ukraine
12:21
Ukrainian seaports process 70% more cargo in 2024 than last year
12:13
Speaker of Polish parliament says Poland might take part in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
12:05
Outdated voter lists, destroyed polling stations and migration threaten Ukraine's elections
11:39
Ukraine's Oscar-winning director Mstyslav Chernov's new film to premiere at Sundance
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: