Assad and his family are in Moscow – Russian media

Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti have reported that ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family are in Moscow and Russia has granted them asylum.

Source: TASS and RIA Novosti, citing a Kremlin source

Quote: "Assad has arrived in Moscow together with members of his family. Guided by humanitarian considerations, Russia has granted them asylum."

Update: A similar report citing a source in the Kremlin was later disseminated by RIA Novosti.

Details: The Kremlin source also informed TASS that Syrian opposition leaders have guaranteed the safety of Russian military bases and diplomatic missions in Syria. At the same time, there are reports that the flag has been removed from the Syrian embassy in Russia, as has the sign bearing the name of the diplomatic mission.

Background:

On the morning of 8 December, Syrian insurgents declared the liberation of Damascus. Assad fled the country.

Reuters reported that there was a "very high probability" that Assad may have been killed in a plane crash on 8 December.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed that following negotiations with the rebels, Bashar al-Assad had decided to step down from the presidency and leave the country, ordering a peaceful transfer of power.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine described reports that the ousted Syrian president was killed in a plane crash as disinformation.

