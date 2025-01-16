US says new sanctions more effective than recognising Russia as state sponsor of terrorism

The United States believes that wide-ranging sanctions are more effective in accomplishing political objectives concerning Russia than designating it as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Miller addressed questions about why the United States has not designated Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism (SST), particularly following the recent removal of Cuba from the list.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have not determined that [SST designation], that it is the most effective way to achieve the policy goals that we have when it comes to Russia," he said.

He emphasised that the extensive sanctions already imposed on Russia, including the latest packages introduced last week and this week, are delivering tangible results.

Miller pointed to the impact of global restrictions on Russia’s energy sector, noting that oil tankers carrying Russian crude have been halted worldwide, including near China’s shores. On 15 January, Russia lost its ability to bypass earlier sanctions. Additionally, Congress has been granted new authority to adjust sanctions on Russia in the future.

Advertisement:

"So if you look at the combined regime that we have put into place – sanctions and export controls – we determined that that would have more of an impact than a state sponsor of terrorism designation," Miller said.

He further cautioned that labelling Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would hinder the work of international humanitarian organisations and create other unintended consequences, potentially limiting their ability to operate in the region.

Background:

In December 2024, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on individuals linked to TGR Group, an international network of companies and employees involved in helping Russia’s elite evade sanctions.

On 10 January, the US imposed new sanctions targeting Russia's oil refining sector, with major Russian oil companies, including Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, among those affected.

On 15 January, the US Treasury also imposed

sanctions against additional Russian schemes used to circumvent restrictions on military goods.

Support UP or become our patron!