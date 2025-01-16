All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Canada prepares to impose duties on US-made goods worth US$105 billion, Bloomberg reports

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 16 January 2025, 10:26
Canada prepares to impose duties on US-made goods worth US$105 billion, Bloomberg reports
Stock photo: getty Images

Canada has drawn up an initial list of US-made goods worth CAD 150 billion (about US$105 billion) that it will impose duties on if US President-elect Donald Trump decides to introduce tariffs on Canadian goods.

Source: Bloomberg with reference to data from an informed official 

Details: The source stressed that this list is preliminary and will come into force only if the Trump administration takes the first step. 

Advertisement:

It was also noted that, depending on what the US does, additional tariffs from Canada could be added later.

However, the products on this initial list were not disclosed. 

Background

Advertisement:
  • Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian goods and accused Ottawa of failing to resolve trade and immigration issues.
  • The Trudeau-Trump talks were marked by Trump's repeated jokes about Canada being the "51st state of the United States". In particular, on 8 January, Trump posted maps depicting Canada as part of the United States. 
  • On 9 January, the media reported that the Canadian government was considering imposing tariffs on a wide range of US-made goods if Trump follows through on his threat to impose a 25% duty on Canadian imports.
  • Canadian Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Gillman said that the country is ready to buy more goods from the United States, including its next fleet of submarines.
  • Nonetheless, she stressed that such a move was being considered to calm US President-elect Donald Trump's concerns about the trade deficit between the two countries.
  • On 14 January, Trump announced that he would create a Foreign Revenue Service to collect revenue from the massive tariffs he has promised to impose.

Support UP or become our patron!

USACanadaTrump
Advertisement:
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
Putin has no veto over anyone's NATO membership, secretary general says
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: There are never enough troops or weapons in war, but we must fight with what we have
Film about war in Ukraine nominated for Oscar – video
Trump First. A tale of American exceptionalism, MAGA baseball caps, a TV show god, and the Grinch
Russians execute 6 Ukrainian POWs in Donetsk Oblast
All News
USA
War in Ukraine increases risk of US conflict with "nuclear power", future CIA chief says
Kremlin to push for Ukraine's NATO exclusion in any Trump talks, Bloomberg says
New US sanctions may severely disrupt Russian oil supply chains, International Energy Agency says
RECENT NEWS
23:43
Drone attacks reported in Russia’s Kursk, Ryazan and Bryansk oblasts – video
23:09
Trump declassifies files on assassinations of two Kennedys and Martin Luther King Jr.
22:52
US Senate narrowly approves Trump's Pentagon nominee
22:40
Ukraine's General Staff: Russians intensify attacks on Pokrovsk front
22:10
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry comments on "Maidan in Slovakia": PM Fico has pulled something long expired out of the closet
21:26
Russians capture another settlement in Donetsk Oblast, reports DeepState
20:49
Pentagon: Suspension of aid programmes does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine
20:25
Zelenskyy: Energy and oil are among the most important keys to peace
20:18
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry comments on new US state secretary's remarks on concessions to end war
19:53
Russian energy giant Gazprom complains of lack of money and demands to raise gas prices for Russians
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: