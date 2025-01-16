All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attacks Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a civilian

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 16 January 2025, 19:27
Russian drone attacks Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a civilian
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces attacked the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 15 January, resulting in injuries to a 57-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "During the day on 15 January, a man, 57, sustained a blast injury following an attack by an enemy drone in Vovchansk."

Advertisement:

Details: On 16 January, at around 12:40, Russian forces conducted, presumably, a tank attack on the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv hromada, Bohodukhiv district. A residential building and power lines were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russian attack kills man in Kharkiv Oblast
Russians launch drone attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a child – photo
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing man and damaging industrial facility
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: