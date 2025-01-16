Russian drone attacks Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a civilian
Thursday, 16 January 2025, 19:27
Russian forces attacked the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 15 January, resulting in injuries to a 57-year-old man.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "During the day on 15 January, a man, 57, sustained a blast injury following an attack by an enemy drone in Vovchansk."
Details: On 16 January, at around 12:40, Russian forces conducted, presumably, a tank attack on the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv hromada, Bohodukhiv district. A residential building and power lines were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
