Russian drone attacks Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a civilian

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces attacked the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on 15 January, resulting in injuries to a 57-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "During the day on 15 January, a man, 57, sustained a blast injury following an attack by an enemy drone in Vovchansk."

Advertisement:

Details: On 16 January, at around 12:40, Russian forces conducted, presumably, a tank attack on the village of Ivashky in the Zolochiv hromada, Bohodukhiv district. A residential building and power lines were damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support UP or become our patron!