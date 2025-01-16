All Sections
No signs Kremlin is preparing for peace, says NATO Military Committee chair

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 16 January 2025, 20:07
No signs Kremlin is preparing for peace, says NATO Military Committee chair
Rob Bauer. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer stated at a press conference in Brussels on 16 January that there are no indications Russia is preparing for peace. As a result, NATO member states must strengthen military cooperation with partners and enhance support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Quote: "Russia’s war against Ukraine has global repercussions and there are no signs that the Kremlin is preparing for peace. Putin has put the Russian economy on a war footing and Russia is cooperating more and more closely with China, Iran and North Korea…

This requires a united, strong response. That is why we are investing more time and energy in military cooperation, interoperability and exchange of knowledge and expertise with our partners."

Details: Admiral Bauer noted that the NATO Military Committee meeting on 15-16 January included, for the first time, chiefs of general staff from 26 NATO partner and EU countries.

The represented countries included Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Georgia, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, Serbia, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Quote: "Today, Allied Chiefs of Defence spoke at length with their Ukrainian counterpart, General Oleksandr Syrskyi. We have reaffirmed that NATO will do everything it can to help and invest in Ukraine for years to come whilst protecting the international rules-based order, including through the security assistance and training for Ukraine." 

Background:

  • After the previous NATO Military Committee meeting, Admiral Bauer urged Alliance countries to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP.
  • In an interview with European Pravda, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine would not renounce NATO membership aspirations and would not accept substitutes for full membership.
  • Sybiha also ensured that Ukraine has not abandoned the principle of not negotiating personally with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

