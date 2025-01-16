All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian diplomats accessed restricted area of UK parliament, The Guardian reports

Oleh PavliukThursday, 16 January 2025, 22:41
Russian diplomats accessed restricted area of UK parliament, The Guardian reports
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian diplomats briefly entered a restricted area of the UK Parliament during a public tour in December 2024, sparking concerns over security protocols.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Guardian reported that a "small group" of Russian diplomats from the Russian Embassy participated in a public tour of the UK Parliament. During the tour, the diplomats reportedly separated from the group and entered the restricted area of the House of Lords. They were discovered and escorted out by security personnel.

Advertisement:

Quote from parliamentary source: "We suspect they were just wanting to crow to the Kremlin that they had infiltrated the British parliament. It’s not ideal but they were caught before any damage was done. "

Details: Following the incident, members of parliament and their staff received a formal warning from the speakers of both chambers, urging them not to invite Russian diplomats to parliament. 

Quote:"As the formally accredited representative of the Russian government, the Russian ambassador should not be welcomed on to the parliamentary estate until further notice. This applies to all other Russian diplomats and officials at the Russian embassy accredited to the UK."

Advertisement:

More details: Russian diplomats, including the ambassador, have been barred from visiting the UK Parliament since 2022, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Additional restrictions on the movement of Russian diplomats were imposed in 2023 in response to similar measures by Moscow.

Background:

  • The UK government warned that Russia is poised to launch a "wave of cyberattacks" against the UK, and it can "turn the lights off for millions of people".

Support UP or become our patron!

UKRussia
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
UK
UK PM prepared to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine if needed, Sky News reports
Zelenskyy shows Ukrainian drones to UK prime minister – video
UK to deliver 15 innovative Gravehawk air defence systems to Ukraine by year's end
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: