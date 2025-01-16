All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK PM prepared to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine if needed, Sky News reports

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 16 January 2025, 21:05
UK PM prepared to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine if needed, Sky News reports
Keir Starmer in Ukraine. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that London is prepared to play its "full part" in potential peacekeeping operations in Ukraine, although he sees no immediate prospect of such a mission at the moment.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sky News

Details: Starmer was asked whether the UK would be ready to take part in any peace negotiations regarding Ukraine, including deploying British troops for peacekeeping purposes.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Well, I don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but I have indicated that we will play our full part – because this isn't just about sovereignty in Ukraine.

It's about what the impact is back in the United Kingdom and our values, our freedom, our democracy. Because if Russia succeeds in this aggression, it will impact all of us for a very, very long time."  

Background:

Advertisement:
  • In December 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that the idea of a peacekeeping mission being deployed in Ukraine had been discussed during meetings in Brussels as one way of preventing another Russian attack and said he had seen a "positive response" from some leaders.
  • Later, Zelenskyy stated that the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine is a possibility and should not rule out the country's eventual NATO membership.

Support UP or become our patron!

UK
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
UK
Zelenskyy shows Ukrainian drones to UK prime minister – video
UK to deliver 15 innovative Gravehawk air defence systems to Ukraine by year's end
UK to provide Ukraine with £140 million for economy and humanitarian aid
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: