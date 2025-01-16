UK PM prepared to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine if needed, Sky News reports

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that London is prepared to play its "full part" in potential peacekeeping operations in Ukraine, although he sees no immediate prospect of such a mission at the moment.

Source: European Pravda, citing Sky News

Details: Starmer was asked whether the UK would be ready to take part in any peace negotiations regarding Ukraine, including deploying British troops for peacekeeping purposes.

Quote: "Well, I don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but I have indicated that we will play our full part – because this isn't just about sovereignty in Ukraine.

It's about what the impact is back in the United Kingdom and our values, our freedom, our democracy. Because if Russia succeeds in this aggression, it will impact all of us for a very, very long time."

Background:

In December 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that the idea of a peacekeeping mission being deployed in Ukraine had been discussed during meetings in Brussels as one way of preventing another Russian attack and said he had seen a "positive response" from some leaders.

Later, Zelenskyy stated that the deployment of European peacekeepers in Ukraine is a possibility and should not rule out the country's eventual NATO membership.

