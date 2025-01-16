All Sections
UK to deliver 15 innovative Gravehawk air defence systems to Ukraine by year's end

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 16 January 2025, 19:50
UK to deliver 15 innovative Gravehawk air defence systems to Ukraine by year's end
British and Ukrainian flags. Photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom has pledged to supply Ukraine with 15 new mobile Gravehawk air defence systems by the end of 2025, developed with joint funding from the UK and Denmark.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement on the UK government’s website following Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Kyiv on 16 January

Quote: "The innovative system, which is the size of a shipping container, is able to retrofit air-air missiles for ground-based air defence."

Details: The UK government clarified that the Gravehawk system can utilise missiles already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Quote: "Two prototypes of the air defence capability system were tested in Ukraine in September [2024], and a further 15 will follow this year." 

More details: Additionally, the UK will soon provide Ukraine with 150 artillery barrels as part of an aid package worth approximately US$2.6 billion, funded through interest generated from frozen Russian assets.

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukraine and the UK signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership to deepen security ties and strengthen cooperation for future generations.

