Zelenskyy shows Ukrainian drones to UK prime minister – video

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 16 January 2025, 20:10
Zelenskyy shows Ukrainian drones to UK prime minister – video
Starmer and Zelenskyy inspecting drones. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer inspected Ukrainian drones on 16 January.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Ukrinform

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Bomber drones, reconnaissance UAVs and FPV drone carriers – manufactured by Ukrainian companies and in collaboration with British partners. 

Today, together with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, we met with drone manufacturers and reviewed innovations that are helping our defenders protect against Russian forces."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed hope that Ukraine will increase drone production this year in partnership with the United Kingdom.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

