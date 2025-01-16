Zelenskyy shows Ukrainian drones to UK prime minister – video

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer inspected Ukrainian drones on 16 January.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter); Ukrinform

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Bomber drones, reconnaissance UAVs and FPV drone carriers – manufactured by Ukrainian companies and in collaboration with British partners.

Today, together with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, we met with drone manufacturers and reviewed innovations that are helping our defenders protect against Russian forces."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed hope that Ukraine will increase drone production this year in partnership with the United Kingdom.

January 16, 2025

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine and the UK signed a historic agreement on a 100-year partnership to deepen security ties and strengthen cooperation for future generations.

The United Kingdom pledges to supply Ukraine with 15 new mobile Gravehawk air defence systems by the end of 2025, developed with joint funding from the UK and Denmark.

