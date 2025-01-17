NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Ukraine

NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer has stated that the Alliance is taking over part of the responsibility for coordinating military aid to Ukraine, a task that was previously managed by the United States.

Source: Bauer speaking at a NATO joint press conference, as reported by Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Bauer said that following a framework agreement reached in Washington, several mechanisms previously coordinated by the United States have now come under NATO's control. This includes the Special Advisory Group Ukraine (SAG-U) and the International Donor Coordination Center (IDCC).

Advertisement:

He emphasised that these changes are aimed at creating permanent, stable support mechanisms for Ukraine, ensuring continuity regardless of political shifts in the United States or other countries.

Quote: "I think the enduring contributions, and the enduring mechanisms that are now in place is something that is reassuring for someone like General Syrskyi, because for him, the war doesn't change because of what happens in the White House. The war is there on Monday as well, and so he needs continued help."

Details: Bauer spoke of the importance of ensuring Ukraine has everything necessary to continue its fight.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We all agree, as the Secretary General [Mark Rutte] has said, that we need to ensure that Ukraine is put in the strongest possible position for the moment when there is going to be negotiations. And until that time, we will have to continue to support Ukraine with everything we have in order to make sure that they can continue their fight against Russia."

Background:

A meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at the Chiefs of Defence level was held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on 15 and 16 January 2025.

NATO Military Committee Chair Admiral Rob Bauer stated at a press conference in Brussels on 16 January that there are no indications Russia is preparing for peace. As a result, NATO member states must strengthen military cooperation with partners and enhance support for Ukraine.

Following the previous meeting of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Bauer called on Alliance countries to increase defence spending to 3% of GDP.

In an interview with European Pravda, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha asserted that Ukraine considers joining NATO to be the single most effective guarantee of security for itself.

Sybiha also said that Ukraine has not abandoned its stance of refusing direct negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!