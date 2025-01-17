All Sections
Trump's treasury nominee backs stricter sanctions on Russian oil to facilitate talks

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 17 January 2025, 12:23
Trump's treasury nominee backs stricter sanctions on Russian oil to facilitate talks
Scott Bessent. Photo: Getty Images

Scott Bessent, Donald Trump's nominee for US Treasury Secretary, has stated that he would fully support tightening sanctions on Russia to help pave the way for negotiations aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

Source: Bessent during his testimony at the US Senate Finance Committee hearings on his nomination, as reported by CNBC

Quote: "I think if any officials in the Russian Federation are watching this confirmation hearing, they should know that if I'm confirmed, and if President Trump requests as part of his strategy to end the Ukraine war, that I will be 100% on board with taking sanctions up," Bessent said.

Details: He specifically pointed out that this would apply to Russia's oil giants, with sanctions being ramped up to a level that would compel Russia to engage in negotiations.

Bessent also expressed his belief that the sanctions imposed on Russia under the previous U.S. administration were not tough enough.

Background: Advisors to President-elect Donald Trump are crafting a broad sanctions strategy to help secure a diplomatic agreement between Russia and Ukraine in the coming months while also increasing pressure on Iran and Venezuela.

TrumpRussiasanctionsnegotiations
