All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's team prepares oil sanctions plan to increase pressure on Russia and Iran, Bloomberg says

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 16 January 2025, 18:43
Trump's team prepares oil sanctions plan to increase pressure on Russia and Iran, Bloomberg says
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

Advisers to President-elect Donald Trump are developing a wide-ranging sanctions strategy to help facilitate a diplomatic agreement between Russia and Ukraine in the coming months while simultaneously putting pressure on Iran and Venezuela.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: On Friday, the outgoing Biden administration imposed the most crippling sanctions on oil trade with Russia of any Western nation to date. The move left open the question of how Trump views these measures, given his commitment to bringing the war in Ukraine to a swift end.

Advertisement:

Trump's team is considering two main approaches to dealing with sanctions against Russia. One option involves some measures to support sanctioned Russian oil producers if a peace deal in Ukraine is deemed to be close. The other approach is based on strengthening sanctions to increase pressure on Moscow and increase leverage.

The approach taken will have important implications for the global oil market. Since the Biden administration announced the measures, Brent crude oil futures have risen by almost US$5 per barrel. Experts predict a possible further price increase, which will affect global fuel markets.

At the moment, the Trump team's plans are still under development, and the final decision depends on the position of the newly elected president. Last week, Trump announced that he was preparing to meet with Putin, which could indicate potential negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Trump's cabinet nominees, former government officials involved in sanctions, and conservative think tanks have joined the discussion of the strategy. The composition of key officials responsible for economic policy has not yet been determined.

The first test will be in mid-March when the general licence to curtail purchases of Russian energy resources expires. If it is not extended, this will increase pressure on Russia.

Experts from the Trump team believe that a tough scenario involves toughening secondary sanctions on oil trade and imposing restrictions on European shippers and Asian buyers, such as large companies from China and India. Another measure could be to control tankers transporting Russian oil through the strategically important Turkish and Danish straits.

A more lenient approach could include issuing general licences and raising the price cap on oil to more than US$60 per barrel. This could encourage the continuation of Russian oil supplies to the market.

Background:

  • Exports of oil products from Russia reached an 11-month high in January, despite new US sanctions against the country's energy sector.
  • The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control imposed sanctions on two of Russia's largest oil companies, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, as well as ship insurance providers Ingosstrakh and AlfaStrakhovanie.
  • Financial Times indicated that the measures include adding 183 shadow fleet vessels involved in exporting Russian energy resources to the blacklist.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpsanctionsRussiaIran
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Trump
Trump's team proposes two approaches to anti-Russian sanctions, Bloomberg says
Canada prepares to impose duties on US-made goods worth US$105 billion, Bloomberg reports
Trump advisers admit Ukraine peace deal will take months, Reuters says
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: