Trump's team proposes two approaches to anti-Russian sanctions, Bloomberg says

Advisers to US President-elect Donald Trump are developing a wide-ranging sanctions strategy to help resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: an article by Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg sources reported that incoming US President Donald Trump's team is weighing two primary strategies for imposing sanctions on Russia. The debate involves some figures from the future administration, former officials from Trump's tenure and conservative think tanks.

The first approach envisions a scenario where a resolution to the war in Ukraine "is in sight" and provides for certain measures in favour of sanctioned oil producers in Russia, which could help to conclude a "peace deal", the article says.

The second option, Bloomberg writes, is based on an even greater increase in sanctions pressure and more leverage over Moscow.

Bloomberg sources say the Trump team's plans are still in the early stages and will ultimately hinge on the decisions of the US president-elect himself.

Background:

Meanwhile, during his confirmation hearings for his position, Trump’s US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described sanctions as a crucial tool of influence that could help bring about a peaceful resolution to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

On 10 January, the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden imposed the largest-ever package of sanctions against the Russian energy sector.

