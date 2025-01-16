All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's team proposes two approaches to anti-Russian sanctions, Bloomberg says

Oleh PavliukThursday, 16 January 2025, 17:24
Trump's team proposes two approaches to anti-Russian sanctions, Bloomberg says
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Advisers to US President-elect Donald Trump are developing a wide-ranging sanctions strategy to help resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: an article by Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bloomberg sources reported that incoming US President Donald Trump's team is weighing two primary strategies for imposing sanctions on Russia. The debate involves some figures from the future administration, former officials from Trump's tenure and conservative think tanks.

Advertisement:

The first approach envisions a scenario where a resolution to the war in Ukraine "is in sight" and provides for certain measures in favour of sanctioned oil producers in Russia, which could help to conclude a "peace deal", the article says.

The second option, Bloomberg writes, is based on an even greater increase in sanctions pressure and more leverage over Moscow.

Bloomberg sources say the Trump team's plans are still in the early stages and will ultimately hinge on the decisions of the US president-elect himself.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Meanwhile, during his confirmation hearings for his position, Trump’s US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described sanctions as a crucial tool of influence that could help bring about a peaceful resolution to the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • On 10 January, the outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden imposed the largest-ever package of sanctions against the Russian energy sector.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpsanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
Ukraine's PM announces construction of 900 MW of generation capacity in 2025
Ukraine's defence minister refuses to extend contract with head of Defence Procurement Agency
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismisses Russia's NATO ultimatum as "hogwash"
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 757 fallen soldiers
Putin reportedly ready to have conversation with Trump
All News
Trump
Canada prepares to impose duties on US-made goods worth US$105 billion, Bloomberg reports
Trump advisers admit Ukraine peace deal will take months, Reuters says
Trump reports Israel and Hamas reaching hostage deal
RECENT NEWS
22:29
US arms exports hit record high in 2024, Reuters reports
22:01
Zelenskyy receives intelligence report on Putin at Staff meeting
21:27
New head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency agrees to take responsibility in difficult times
20:56
EU unlikely to include Russian LNG in new sanctions package, Bloomberg reports
20:53
Russian soldiers appear in centre of Velyka Novosilka – DeepState
20:41
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denies Slovak PM's accusations of Ukraine's involvement in alleged cyberattack
20:12
Trump's special envoy suggests tougher measures could force Russia to negotiate end to war in Ukraine
19:48
Anti-government protests begin in Slovakia – photos
19:41
Fuel oil pollution found on Odesa's coast, likely from sunken Russian tankers
19:23
Over 100 clashes have occurred on 24 January, almost half of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: