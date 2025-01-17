All Sections
Estonian intelligence sees signs of problems with artillery in Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 17 January 2025, 18:12
Estonian Flag: Photo: picture alliance via Getty Images

Colonel Ants Kiviselg, Head of the Estonian Defence Forces’ Intelligence Centre, believes that Russian troops in Ukraine have begun to experience problems with their artillery systems.

Source: Kiviselg at a briefing on Friday, 17 January, as reported by European Pravda, with reference to Estonian public broadcaster ERR

Details: Describing the situation at the front line, Kiviselg noted that Russian troops have maintained the tactical initiative in recent weeks, but they do not have complete superiority.

Quote from Kiviselg: "Therefore, Russia is not interested in ending the hostilities and continues offensive operations."

Details: Kiviselg pointed out that the most noticeable tactical observation was the appearance of artillery systems from North Korea at the front line as part of Russian units.

Quote from Kiviselg: "This indicates Russia's increasingly critical situation with artillery systems and its dependence on imported weapons".

He said that Ukraine's defence, which is rapidly adapting and technically more efficient, is withstanding Russia’s large-scale pressure and gradually weakening its offensive capabilities.

Background:

  • Last week, the Estonian Defence Forces’ Intelligence Centre reported that Ukraine's recent offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast has revealed Moscow's inability to reclaim these territories.
  • US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reported that North Korean forces have suffered more than 1,000 casualties since enlisting in Putin's war last December.

