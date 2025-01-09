All Sections
Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 9 January 2025, 20:26
US defense secretary believes Putin is desperate, sign of it is deployment of North Korean troops
Lloyd Austin. Photo: Getty Images

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has stated that Russia has suffered significant losses in its full-scale war against Ukraine, forcing Russian leader Vladimir Putin to deploy troops from North Korea out of desperation.

Source: Austin at a press conference following the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as Ramstein Group) meeting in Germany on 9 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Austin referred to the latest US estimates, which indicate that since 2022, Russia has lost over 700,000 military personnel in Ukraine. These losses include both killed and wounded soldiers.

Quote from Austin: "Russian casualties in Ukraine now surpassed two-thirds of the total strength of the Russian military at the start of Putin’s war of choice. In November 2024 alone, Russia lost nearly 1,500 troops a day."

Details: The Pentagon chief added that Russia, unable to compensate for these losses, has resorted to "scouring from jails and coercing contract soldiers" into service.

Quote from Austin: "Moscow has even rushed troops from North Korea into a war that they don’t belong in. That’s another clear sign of Putin's desperation. North Korean forces have suffered more than 1,000 casualties since enlisting last December in Putin's war. And of course, there are other estimates that are far north of that."

Background:

  • Earlier, UK intelligence reported that 2024 was a record year for Russian casualties – both killed and wounded – in its war against Ukraine, with December being the deadliest month.
  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian losses as of 9 January exceeded 803,000 personnel.
  • In early December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy disclosed that since 24 February 2022, 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed, and 370,000 wounded, while Russian losses at that time surpassed 750,000 personnel, including 198,000 killed and over 550,000 wounded.

