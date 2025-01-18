All Sections
Ukrainian defence procurement chief says relations with defence minister soured over poor-quality mortar bomb supply

Ukrainska Pravda, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 18 January 2025, 15:53
Ukrainian defence procurement chief says relations with defence minister soured over poor-quality mortar bomb supply
Maryna Bezrukova. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Maryna Bezrukova, Director of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency, has said that her relationship with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov "began to deteriorate" following controversy over the supply of low-quality 120mm mortar bombs to Ukraine's defence forces.

Source: Bezrukova in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: Bezrukova said she had signed the contract for the supply of the mortar bombs early in her tenure, noting "there was no way she could not do so". In the summer, when it became clear that the plant could not meet the production deadline, Deputy Minister Dmytro Klimenkov requested an extension for the delivery. Bezrukova refused.

It was after that, she says, that her relationship with Umierov "began to deteriorate".

The Agency succeeded in securing refunds for the faulty ammunition and procured it from other manufacturers.

Quote from Bezrukova: "We were able to get the money back for the disrupted bomb supply programme, but we lost valuable time."

Background: 

  • Bezrukova's contract as director of the Defence Procurement Agency expires at the end of the week.
  • In November, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence announced it was "actively investigating" the reasons for the supply of low-quality 120mm mortar bombs to the front line.

