Voting kicks off in Ukraine to elect members of public anti-corruption council at Defence Ministry

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 7 January 2025, 12:22
Voting kicks off in Ukraine to elect members of public anti-corruption council at Defence Ministry

Online voting is underway to elect members of the public anti-corruption council at Ukraine's Ministry of Defence.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Details: At 12:00, the press service reported that over 34,000 Ukrainians had cast their votes since 09:00.

They stressed that the public's vote will decide who joins the council in order to help assess corruption risks in the Ministry of Defence and contribute to the development of anti-corruption measures for two years.

Voters can cast their votes only once, selecting up to 15 representatives from 40 candidates.

Quote from the Ministry of Defence: "Due to constant enemy attacks on Ukraine's IT infrastructure, voting is restricted to within Ukrainian territory. A specially appointed rapid response team is overseeing the process to ensure its stability and transparency."

Details: Meanwhile, users have complained of interruptions and problems loading the voting page.

Ministry of Defence
