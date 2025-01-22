EU chief diplomat believes Ukraine can win war with EU's help

Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, believes that Ukraine can win the war with Russia with the necessary support from the European Union.

Source: Kallas said this at the European Defence Agency Annual Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas said that the European Union has already allocated €134 billion to Ukraine, including €50 billion for weapons, and the number of Ukrainian soldiers trained by EU countries will reach 75,000 by the end of January.

She added that the EU was working on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and said they wanted to consider more active use of Russia's frozen assets to help Ukraine.

Quote: "There is absolutely no doubt that we can do more to help Ukraine. With our help, they can also win the war."

More details: Kallas stressed that Vladimir Putin understands only the language of strength. The EU has strength, and the combined economy of EU member states is 17 times larger than Russia's.

Kallas said that the EU must show Putin that he is losing and "stop him before he attacks one of our own".

Background:

Recently, Kallas said that she saw no reason to lift sanctions against Russia.

She also asserted that the European Union is ready to take a leading role in helping Ukraine in the absence of US support.

