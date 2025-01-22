All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU chief diplomat believes Ukraine can win war with EU's help

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 January 2025, 11:28
EU chief diplomat believes Ukraine can win war with EU's help
Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, believes that Ukraine can win the war with Russia with the necessary support from the European Union.

Source: Kallas said this at the European Defence Agency Annual Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas said that the European Union has already allocated €134 billion to Ukraine, including €50 billion for weapons, and the number of Ukrainian soldiers trained by EU countries will reach 75,000 by the end of January.

Advertisement:

She added that the EU was working on the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and said they wanted to consider more active use of Russia's frozen assets to help Ukraine.

Quote: "There is absolutely no doubt that we can do more to help Ukraine. With our help, they can also win the war."

More details: Kallas stressed that Vladimir Putin understands only the language of strength. The EU has strength, and the combined economy of EU member states is 17 times larger than Russia's.

Advertisement:

Kallas said that the EU must show Putin that he is losing and "stop him before he attacks one of our own".

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

EuropeRusso-Ukrainian waraid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
DeepState: Russians occupy Vremivka and have almost captured Velyka Novosilka
All News
Europe
If Russia comes back with a new war, the threat to Europe will be many times greater, Zelenskyy says
If it takes 5% of GDP, it should be 5% – Zelenskyy on European defence
Zelenskyy: Europe must become stronger and be able to defend itself
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: