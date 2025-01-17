This is our bargaining chip: EU chief diplomat opposes lifting sanctions against Russia

European Union top diplomat Kaja Kallas has said she sees no reason to lift sanctions against Russia.

Source: Kaja Kallas in an interview with AFP; European Pravda reports

Details: Kallas stressed that the EU needs sanctions because "this is our bargaining chip, and it would be strange to give it up".

Quote: "Nothing has changed. Putin has not changed his goals, and nothing has changed on the battlefield. Therefore, there are no grounds for lifting the sanctions."

Details: She explained that the EU would be in a much weaker position in case of a premature lifting of sanctions.

Quote: "I also don't think it's in the interests of the United States to lift the sanctions now."

Background:

On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán urged Brussels to lift sanctions and mend ties with Russia. He has also commended Hungary's performance during the previous EU presidency.

This week, reports emerged that the EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia, designed to bypass vetoes from Hungary and Slovakia.

The Financial Times reported that EU officials are exploring additional measures, including the application of an 81-year-old law involving the Belgian king, to safeguard sanctions against Russia following Hungary's threat to veto their extension.

