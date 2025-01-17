This is our bargaining chip: EU chief diplomat opposes lifting sanctions against Russia
Friday, 17 January 2025, 20:32
European Union top diplomat Kaja Kallas has said she sees no reason to lift sanctions against Russia.
Source: Kaja Kallas in an interview with AFP; European Pravda reports
Details: Kallas stressed that the EU needs sanctions because "this is our bargaining chip, and it would be strange to give it up".
Advertisement:
Quote: "Nothing has changed. Putin has not changed his goals, and nothing has changed on the battlefield. Therefore, there are no grounds for lifting the sanctions."
Details: She explained that the EU would be in a much weaker position in case of a premature lifting of sanctions.
Quote: "I also don't think it's in the interests of the United States to lift the sanctions now."
Advertisement:
Background:
- On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán urged Brussels to lift sanctions and mend ties with Russia. He has also commended Hungary's performance during the previous EU presidency.
- This week, reports emerged that the EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia, designed to bypass vetoes from Hungary and Slovakia.
- The Financial Times reported that EU officials are exploring additional measures, including the application of an 81-year-old law involving the Belgian king, to safeguard sanctions against Russia following Hungary's threat to veto their extension.
Support UP or become our patron!