This is our bargaining chip: EU chief diplomat opposes lifting sanctions against Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 17 January 2025, 20:32
This is our bargaining chip: EU chief diplomat opposes lifting sanctions against Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

European Union top diplomat Kaja Kallas has said she sees no reason to lift sanctions against Russia.

Source: Kaja Kallas in an interview with AFP; European Pravda reports

Details: Kallas stressed that the EU needs sanctions because "this is our bargaining chip, and it would be strange to give it up".

Quote: "Nothing has changed. Putin has not changed his goals, and nothing has changed on the battlefield. Therefore, there are no grounds for lifting the sanctions."

Details: She explained that the EU would be in a much weaker position in case of a premature lifting of sanctions.

Quote: "I also don't think it's in the interests of the United States to lift the sanctions now."

Background:

  • On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán urged Brussels to lift sanctions and mend ties with Russia. He has also commended Hungary's performance during the previous EU presidency.
  • This week, reports emerged that the EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia, designed to bypass vetoes from Hungary and Slovakia.
  • The Financial Times reported that EU officials are exploring additional measures, including the application of an 81-year-old law involving the Belgian king, to safeguard sanctions against Russia following Hungary's threat to veto their extension.

