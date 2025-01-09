EU ready to lead Ukraine aid efforts if US support wanes

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stated that the European Union is prepared to take a leading role in helping Ukraine if US assistance falters.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kallas before a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group, at Ramstein Air Base on 9 January; German TV news service Tagesschau

Details: Kallas noted that the European Union is ready to take the initiative "if the United States is not ready for it".

She also cautioned against speculating on the future of US support at this time.

Kallas suggested that, regardless of who leads the country, the US "has no interest in Russia becoming the strongest nation in the world".

Background:

Donald Trump's intentions to "end the Russo-Ukrainian war quickly" prompted the West to prepare for scenarios in which the US role in supporting Ukraine could diminish.

Donald Trump stated that he would not "abandon Ukraine" in his attempts to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Meanwhile, he also claimed that Joe Biden had broken the "agreement" to exclude Ukraine from NATO and stated that he "can understand Russia's feelings" on the matter.

