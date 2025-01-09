All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

EU ready to lead Ukraine aid efforts if US support wanes

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 9 January 2025, 15:24
EU ready to lead Ukraine aid efforts if US support wanes
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stated that the European Union is prepared to take a leading role in helping Ukraine if US assistance falters.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kallas before a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein Group, at Ramstein Air Base on 9 January; German TV news service Tagesschau

Details: Kallas noted that the European Union is ready to take the initiative "if the United States is not ready for it".

Advertisement:

She also cautioned against speculating on the future of US support at this time.

Kallas suggested that, regardless of who leads the country, the US "has no interest in Russia becoming the strongest nation in the world".

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Donald Trump's intentions to "end the Russo-Ukrainian war quickly" prompted the West to prepare for scenarios in which the US role in supporting Ukraine could diminish.
  • Donald Trump stated that he would not "abandon Ukraine" in his attempts to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.
  • Meanwhile, he also claimed that Joe Biden had broken the "agreement" to exclude Ukraine from NATO and stated that he "can understand Russia's feelings" on the matter.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUUSAUkraineweapons
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
EU
Hungary threatens to block Ukraine's EU accession over suspension of Russian energy transit
US secretary of state on Trump's intentions for Greenland: It's obviously not a good idea
Hungary hints it might block Ukraine's EU path over energy transit cut-off
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: