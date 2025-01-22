All Sections
Lithuania calls on NATO to show its readiness to counter Russian aggression

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 22 January 2025, 19:05
Lithuania calls on NATO to show its readiness to counter Russian aggression
Kęstutis Budrys. Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys believes that NATO should be more decisive in countering Russian sabotage attacks.

Source: Budrys in an interview with the German newspaper Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Busrys said that while in the past the main threat was hybrid attacks from Russia, "we are now dealing with sabotage operations, with real attacks".

He emphasised that these operations were "planned and carried out by Russian military intelligence".

Quote: "And if the military is responsible for this, we must also change the way we respond to such attacks. As Alliance members, we need to respond more decisively if we aim to prevent Russia from taking further steps towards escalation."

Details: Budrys believes that NATO's response to Russian sabotage does not necessarily have to be symmetrical.

The response could involve "providing Ukraine with greater support by delivering specific weapons systems", he noted.

Quote: "For me, the key question is: who plans such attacks? And who carries them out? We cannot ignore this if it is part of the Russian army."

Background: 

  • In response to the discovery on 25 December of damage to submarine cables between Estonia and Finland, NATO has launched a mission to prevent possible attempts to damage underwater infrastructure and strengthen regional security. The NATO operation will last 90 days.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if the current phase of the war ends without reliable security guarantees for Ukraine, a future Russian attack will be significantly more dangerous, threatening all the countries that were once within the Soviet sphere of influence.

LithuaniaNATORussia
