Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Foreign Ministry evacuate three Ukrainian sailors held captive by Yemeni Houthis

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 23 January 2025, 11:19
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence and Foreign Ministry evacuate three Ukrainian sailors held captive by Yemeni Houthis
The Galaxy Leader ship. Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian sailors of the Galaxy Leader cargo vessel, who were captured by Yemeni Houthis on 19 November 2023 in the Red Sea, were evacuated on 22 January 2025 by Ukrainian intelligence officers with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "On the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine successfully evacuated three Ukrainian sailors, crew members of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader, who were captured by the Yemeni Houthis."

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine clarified that the operation was carried out with the "full support and assistance of the Royal Office of the Sultanate of Oman".

The intelligence officers noted that the sailors are returning to their families and will undergo rehabilitation. 

It is reported that the operation to free the Ukrainians lasted more than a year, and informal negotiations were held with the Yemeni Houthis and parties involved in the situation around the detained cargo ship. 

According to the intelligence officers, they first established contact with the captured sailors on 3 April 2024.  

Background: 

  • In the autumn of 2023, it was reported that the Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthis had seized the cargo ship Galaxy Leader with an international civilian crew, including Ukrainians, in the Red Sea.
  • In January 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian sailors were being held captive by the Houthis and that Ukraine would work to bring them back.
  • On 22 January, reports indicated that the Houthis had released the cargo ship Galaxy Leader with an international civilian crew.

Defence Intelligence of UkraineprisonersForeign Affairs Ministry
