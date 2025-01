Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian satellite equipment in Kursk Oblast – video

The emblem of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Soldiers from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have destroyed Russian satellite equipment in Russiaʼs Kursk Oblast.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine press service

Details: On 17 January, DIU forces discovered a Russian position with critical satellite equipment near Tyotkino.

DIU said FPV drones were used to destroy the Russian devices, which use the capabilities of Yamal-401, Yamal-402 and Yamal-300K satellites operating in Ka-band frequencies.

A hideout containing Russian troops was also struck.

