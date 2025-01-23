Ukraine's commander-in-chief: French-trained 155th Brigade gradually acquires combat capabilities

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has noted that the situation in the French-trained 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Anna of Kyiv, which has faced issues with desertion, is gradually improving, and the negative aspects that have arisen will be taken into account in the future.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "I devoted the day to work on the Pokrovsk front, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts and conducting active offensive actions.

While working at the command posts, I listened to the brigade commanders about the peculiarities of combat operations, problematic issues and took all measures to resolve them.

I paid special attention to the 155th Brigade. It is worth noting that the brigade is gradually acquiring certain combat capabilities. All the negative aspects and difficulties that arose during its deployment in Ukraine have been analysed and conclusions drawn, which will be taken into account in the further training of the servicemen."

Details: Syrskyi noted that he has listened to the issues and requests regarding the brigade’s current needs.

He stressed that he worked with a separate UAV regiment to further scale it into a new type of brigade. He got acquainted with new technological developments that are being improved to meet the challenges of war and are immediately applied on the battlefield.

Syrskyi added that he had made the necessary decisions to reinforce the units with reserves and resources to perform their tasks more effectively.

Background:

Journalist Yurii Butusov reported facts of improper formation and equipping of the newly created 155th Mechanised Brigade, and the State Bureau of Investigation announced an investigation into the issues of desertion and abuse of power within the brigade.

Syrskyi stated that he was paying attention to the building the capacity of the unmanned systems unit of the 155th Mechanised Brigade, as well as to the "problematic issues that need to be addressed".

Representatives of the French army confirmed cases of desertion among Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in the country.

On 7 January, the Ukrainian General Staff stated that the 155th Brigade was performing combat missions near Pokrovsk in full strength, reinforced with drones and provided with additional equipment.

On 20 January, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service of Ukraine detained Dmytro Riumshyn, the former commander of the 155th Brigade.

