Soldiers from the 155th Mechanised Brigade named after Anna of Kyiv. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's General Staff has reported that the 155th Mechanised Brigade named after Anna of Kyiv, a military unit that has undergone training in France, is performing combat missions on the Pokrovsk front in full strength, having been reinforced with drones and additional equipment.

Source: General Staff in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Quote: "This is a newly created brigade that has been trained in France and is gaining capabilities in the course of combat operations, having its own brigade defence line on the Pokrovsk front."

Advertisement:

Details: The General Staff stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces Command had initiated an inspection into the 155th Brigade over cases of unauthorised abandonment of service by some soldiers, even before related media reports emerged.

The command also stated that measures are being taken to improve discipline and the psychological well-being of the brigade's soldiers.

"These measures have helped reduce the number of desertion cases. The brigade's units are now receiving additional equipment and have been reinforced with unmanned systems units," the General Staff said.

Advertisement:

Background:

Ukrainian journalist Yurii Butusov claimed at the end of December 2024 that the brigade had been improperly formed and supplied, citing problems with personnel, equipment and ammunition, which has caused it to suffer losses.

Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation later confirmed it was conducting an investigation into charges of abuse of power and desertion.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that he had focused on strengthening the capabilities of the 155th Mechanised Brigade's unmanned systems units and addressing "problematic issues that need to be resolved."

A French army official confirmed incidents of desertion among Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in France.

Support UP or become our patron!