Russia loses 1,650 soldiers over past day

Russian forces continue to suffer losses in their war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 1,650 soldiers killed and wounded and 14 artillery systems over the past 24 hours alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 25 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 828,470 (+1,650) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,859 (+7) tanks;

tanks; 20,545 (+37) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,309 (+14) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,263 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,050 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

23,213 (+51) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,053 (+2) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

35,071 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,715 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

