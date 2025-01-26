All Sections
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 26 January 2025, 16:43
Stock Photo: Getty Images

A dog belonging to self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has urinated at the polling station where its owner was casting his vote.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Lukashenko was arriving at the polling station on 26 January with his spitz, Umka, when the dog urinated on the wall at the entrance. The moment was captured on the election coverage being broadcast by Belarusian TV channels.

Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva pointed out that on 1 January 2025, Belarus enacted a law on the responsible treatment of animals which bans pets (except guide dogs) from entering shops, healthcare facilities and educational institutions. The polling station where Lukashenko voted is located within a university for physical education.

Background:

  • Belarus is holding so-called presidential elections on 26 January, with self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko poised to secure a seventh term.
  • EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called the presidential "elections" in Belarus an affront to democracy and does not recognise the legitimacy of Alexander Lukashenko.
  • Lukashenko said that he "doesn’t care" whether the West recognises the presidential "elections" taking place on 26 January.

