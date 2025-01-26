Self-proclaimed president of Belarus: I don't care if EU recognises our elections

Self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has said that he does not care whether the West recognises the presidential "elections" taking place on 26 January.

Source: Belarusian state-owned news outlet BELTA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lukashenko made the statement while speaking to journalists on Sunday after he had taken part in the vote.

Quote: "Whether the European Union recognises these elections or not is a matter of taste. Believe me, I assure you, I don't care whether you recognise our elections or not. The main thing for me is that Belarusians recognise these elections and let them end peacefully, as they began. This is the main thing," Lukashenko said.

He added that if the West recognises the elections, "we will respond, we will thank them".

Quote: "If I were to make a statement now that I do not recognise the US election and do not recognise Trump, would anything change in America? Or in the UK: if I don't recognise Starmer, what will happen in the UK? Nothing. Similarly, nothing will happen here," the Belarusian leader said.

Background:

On 26 January, Belarus is holding so-called "presidential elections" in which Alexander Lukashenko is expected to secure his seventh term.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the presidential "elections" in Belarus an affront to democracy and does not recognise the legitimacy of Alexander Lukashenko.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said Lukashenko is not a legitimate president of Belarus and will not be considered such after the so-called "elections".

