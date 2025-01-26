EU chief diplomat says "elections" in Belarus are sham, Lukashenko has no legitimacy

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has called the presidential "elections" in Belarus an affront to democracy and does not recognise the legitimacy of Alexander Lukashenko.

Source: Kaja Kallas on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kallas said Lukashenko has been in power for 30 years. "Tomorrow, he’ll reappoint himself in yet another sham election," she said in her post on Saturday.

She called the so-called "elections" in Belarus a blatant affront to democracy. "Lukashenko doesn’t have any legitimacy," Kallas stated.

Background:

On 26 January, Belarus is holding so-called "presidential elections" in which Alexander Lukashenko is expected to secure his seventh term.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that there are no grounds to call the 26 January vote in Belarus a "presidential election", and that the results are known in advance.

Ukraine expressed its solidarity with the position of the EU member states, the US, Canada, the UK and other democratic countries regarding the lack of basic conditions for fair and transparent elections in accordance with OSCE standards in Belarus.

