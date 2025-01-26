All Sections
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 January 2025, 18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Photo: Getty Images

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian opposition, believes that Ukraine’s victory in the war could become an opportunity for regime change in Belarus.

Source: Tsikhanouskaya speaking in Warsaw on 26 January, as reported by European Pravda citing Zerkalo, a Belarusian media outlet

Details: Tsikhanouskaya outlined several scenarios that could create a window of opportunity for regime change in Belarus, all the while Alexander Lukashenko is being "re-elected" for the seventh term in the sham elections on 26 January.

Firstly, she noted that such an opportunity would arise with Ukraine’s victory in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Quote: "This is why I support giving Ukraine everything possible to ensure their victory and to put them in a strong position during negotiations. Ukraine's victory means a weakened Putin, and consequently, a weakened Lukashenko. He is already very weak, relying solely on Putin's support."

Details: Tsikhanouskaya also said a window of opportunity could emerge due to economic issues faced by Belarus.

Quote: "This could happen because of some economic problems if Lukashenko's pockets are empty due to sanctions. And the regime will not be able to maintain so-called economic stability in Belarus."

More details:  Additionally, Tsikhanouskaya suggested that a regime change could be linked to Lukashenko’s health.

"We shouldn’t count on this, but it’s also possible. Or it could be another unexpected event – a so-called 'black swan' – that could appear suddenly," she added.

Tsikhanouskaya stated that the task of democratic forces and Belarusians is to be prepared for such a moment.

Background:

  • EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos issued a joint statement declaring the Belarusian presidential "elections" on 26 January as fraudulent.
  • Lukashenko responded, saying he "don’t care" whether the West recognises the presidential "elections".

