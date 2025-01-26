Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Sunday, 26 January 2025, 19:36
The Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported exit poll data on the evening of 26 January that predictably declared Alexander Lukashenko the winner of sham presidential "elections" with over 87% of the vote.
Source: European Pravda, citing BelTA
Details: According to the report, Lukashenko supposedly received 87.6% of the vote.
Advertisement:
There were four other candidates on the ballot paper. Their shares of the vote, according to Belarusian exit polls, were 2.7%, 1.8%, 1.6% and 1.2%.
The exit poll results were announced on the First News TV channel.
Background:
Advertisement:
- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos issued a joint statement declaring the Belarusian presidential "elections" on 26 January a sham.
- Lukashenko said he "didn’t care" whether the West recognises the presidential "elections".
- Meanwhile, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya stated on election day that she sees several potential opportunities for regime change in Belarus.
- A video emerged on Sunday, 26 January showing Lukashenko's dog urinating at the polling station where its owner cast his vote.
Support UP or become our patron!