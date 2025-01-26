Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections

The Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported exit poll data on the evening of 26 January that predictably declared Alexander Lukashenko the winner of sham presidential "elections" with over 87% of the vote.

Source: European Pravda, citing BelTA

Details: According to the report, Lukashenko supposedly received 87.6% of the vote.

There were four other candidates on the ballot paper. Their shares of the vote, according to Belarusian exit polls, were 2.7%, 1.8%, 1.6% and 1.2%.

The exit poll results were announced on the First News TV channel.

Background:

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos issued a joint statement declaring the Belarusian presidential "elections" on 26 January a sham.

Lukashenko said he "didn’t care" whether the West recognises the presidential "elections".

Meanwhile, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya stated on election day that she sees several potential opportunities for regime change in Belarus.

A video emerged on Sunday, 26 January showing Lukashenko's dog urinating at the polling station where its owner cast his vote.

