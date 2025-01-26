All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 26 January 2025, 19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Alexander Lukashenko. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported exit poll data on the evening of 26 January that predictably declared Alexander Lukashenko the winner of sham presidential "elections" with over 87% of the vote.

Source: European Pravda, citing BelTA

Details: According to the report, Lukashenko supposedly received 87.6% of the vote.

Advertisement:

There were four other candidates on the ballot paper. Their shares of the vote, according to Belarusian exit polls, were 2.7%, 1.8%, 1.6% and 1.2%.

The exit poll results were announced on the First News TV channel.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos issued a joint statement declaring the Belarusian presidential "elections" on 26 January a sham.
  • Lukashenko said he "didn’t care" whether the West recognises the presidential "elections".
  • Meanwhile, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya stated on election day that she sees several potential opportunities for regime change in Belarus.
  • A video emerged on Sunday, 26 January showing Lukashenko's dog urinating at the polling station where its owner cast his vote.

Support UP or become our patron!

LukashenkoBelarusELECTIONS
Advertisement:
Slovakian MP outraged Zelenskyy and not Russia was invited to commemoration of Auschwitz liberation
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
Car tried to crash into Russian embassy gate in Stockholm: embassy claims it is Ukrainian
US suspends programme for Ukrainian refugees
Aftermath of 100-drone Russian attack felt across 7 Ukrainian oblasts
Russian drone attack damages vintage car museum, houses and cars in Kyiv Oblast – photos
All News
Lukashenko
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
Belarusian leader's dog urinates at polling station where its owner voted – video
RECENT NEWS
18:50
Denmark permits Gazprom's Swiss subsidiary to preserve Nord Stream 2
18:14
Czechia presents plan for Ukraine's and Moldova's integration into EU's internal market
18:07
Council of Europe chief promises not to give up on idea of special tribunal for Putin and compensation for Ukrainians
18:06
Support for Ukraine and belief in its victory grows among Latvians – poll
17:22
Russians attack Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 11-year-old child
17:12
Slovakian MP outraged Zelenskyy and not Russia was invited to commemoration of Auschwitz liberation
16:59
Poland accuses Russia of using darknet to recruit Poles for election interference
15:29
NATO: Attempt on Rheinmetall CEO's life is part of Russian sabotage campaign
15:01
Populists' winning edge: how the pandemic still shapes global politics and ways to counter it
14:57
China and India stop trading in Russian oil because of US sanctions, Reuters reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: