Explosions could be heard starting at 23:34 in Sumy, late on the evening of 27 January.

Source: Suspilne Sumy, a Sumy-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Quote from Suspilne Sumy at 23:34: "An explosion was heard in Sumy."

Details: Later, Suspilne reported explosions in the city at 23:37 and 23:53.

