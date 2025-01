Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast

A mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence forces were responding to Russian UAVs in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 27-28 January.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Around 01:00, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that an air-raid warning was in effect in the region.

They added that air defence forces were operating in the oblast.

Earlier, air defence forces in Kyiv Oblast were reported to be operating after 23:00 on 27 January.

At 05:26, the all-clear was given in Kyiv Oblast.

